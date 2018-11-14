It's been about a year since Camila Cabello started dating Matthew Hussey—and the 21-year-old singer will "never be the same."

The former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her 31-year-old beau in the Holiday 2018 issue of Marie Claire.

"He's so similar to me," she told the magazine. "In person, we're just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I've ever been in my life."

According to the publication, Cabello met Hussey on the set of Today. While the exact date wasn't specified, the singer performed as part of the morning show's concert series in September 2017. Hussey regularly appeared on the program to give relationship advice. Still, fans didn't pick up on their romance until February 2018, when they were spotted packing on the PDA Mexico.

However, it looks like the dating coach has received the stamp of approval from her family, which is important considering the artist is "super attached" to her relatives.