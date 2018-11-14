Surprise! Fantastic Beasts Star Katherine Waterston Is Pregnant

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Premiere

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Don't be fooled, Muggles: This is no magic trick!

Actress Katherine Waterston surprised fans—and a few co-stars, apparently—when she revealed her pregnancy at the London premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Wearing a Calvin Klein gown, the 38-year-old actress placed her hand on her baby bump and smiled for the cameras. Co-stars Ezra Miller and Alison Sudol were later seen rubbing her belly.

Waterston posed with the entire cast at Cineworld Leicester Square, including Johnny Depp, Dan Fogler, Claudia Kim, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, William Nadylam, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner. Waterston, who is quite private, has not commented on her pregnancy publicly.

Fantastic Beasts Stars Play "Who's Most Likely To...?"

Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Eddie Redmayne, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Waterston has not yet revealed the identify of her child's father.

The actress reprises her role as Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts sequel (in theaters Nov. 21), after first starring in 2016's hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Waterston previously starred in Alien: Covenant, Logan Lucky, Michael Clayton and Steve Jobs.

Jeannie Mai is Paging All Single Men | E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

