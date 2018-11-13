The origins of Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) necklace on This Is Us became a little bit clearer as Kevin (Justin Hartley) finally landed in Vietnam. Warning, spoilers follow.

In "Sometimes," the Tuesday, Nov. 13 episode of the hit NBC drama, viewers saw Jack in Vietnam with Nicky (Michael Angarano), Jack back in the states on a road trip to Los Angeles with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Kevin in Vietnam with Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

During Jack's Vietnam story, the good soldier attempted to get his troubled brother in the same unit as him. When his request was turned down, he was forced to walk back to his camp. However, he hitched a ride, part of the way, and his complicated relationship with his time in Vietnam was shown in new light.