Your Amazon Alexa Just Got a Whole Lot Funnier—Thanks to Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 13 Nov. 2018 6:28 PM
Amazon just made it a whole lot easier to add a bit of laughter to your daily routine and it is all thanks to Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon host teamed up with Alexa from Amazon for a hilarious and adorable new collaboration. For a limited time, when owners of Alexa-enabled devices ask Alexa to tell them a joke she will get some help from none other than the former Saturday Night Live comedian.
And that isn't even the best part! Jimmy will be sharing all new jokes created exclusively for this hilarious experience.
Fans can also catch up on all things Jimmy Fallon with the assistance of Alexa too. Users can listen to or watch Jimmy's weekly thank you notes, find out what guests are scheduled to appear and catch up on last night's monologue by adding the Tonight Show monologue to your "Flash Briefing" through the Alexa app settings.
Jimmy announced the exciting news on his show last week, where he gave a sneak peek of his punny jokes.
And don't forget: Jimmy and Alexa are only teaming together for a limited time, so make sure to get your laughs in before it is too late!
(E! News and The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
