Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Aren't Ready for Baby No. 3... Yet

by Anna Von Oehsen | Tue., 13 Nov. 2018 5:30 PM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legendare living in the moment.
The proud parents-of-two enjoyed a date night at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where Chrissy accepted the "Influencer Award." As one of the most-followed celebs on social media, the supermodel is no stranger to documenting life at home with 2-year-old daughter Luna and their newest addition, son Miles.
So what's it like parenting the little guy? "He is so happy, he can be sick... He'll throw up on himself and just smile. He's just the happiest bug," Teigen gushed to E! News about her "teddy bear" son.
And when asked if a third little one is in the works for Chrissy and John, she had this to say: "I don't know if I can have anymore. I got my girl, I got my boy. They're perfect. I love them. And we'll see!"
It's probably best this Hollywood couple is taking some time to slow down and embrace the moment, especially after a busy few days of hopping from coast to coast for award shows. After both attending E's People's Choice Awards over the weekend, Chrissy and John jetted off to the Big Apple for the next big event.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
"I'm like, do we ever just go to anything where, like, we don't have to do anything? Like usually John's performing, or he's accepting something and now it's me, which is amazing," the social media queen said of their busy schedules.
While these types of events may seem glamorous and an ideal way to spend time with your S.O., Teigen pointed out it's quite different from their go-to routine. "They are nice, but you sit in glam for such a long time, and then you come to something like this... When you have a speech to make you don't really want to drink a ton and you want to be very present. It's a lot," she explained.
For more from Chrissy, including why standing next to this celeb on the red carpet totally freaked her out, press play on the video above!
