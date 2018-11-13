Channing Tatum seemingly confirmed his new romance with singer Jessie J.

In an Instagram post from Tuesday night, the actor praised his girlfriend for her performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," he wrote alongside a photo of the stage.

Also in attendance was none other than Jessie J's mom, who has reportedly met the actor. She sat several seats away from a dancing Channing at the sold out show.

And while Channing appears to be Jessie's biggest fan, Jessie might be an even bigger admirer of Channing himself. Two days ago, the Brit cheered on her new beau at the opening night of his Magic Mike Live show at the Hippodrome Casino in London. From her seat, she shared a picture of the numerous shirtless men dancing onstage, along with multiple suggestive emojis, like the eggplant. She said, "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."