How Alicia Silverstone Really Feels About Dove Cameron Taking On Her Clueless Role

by Melanie Camacho | Tue., 13 Nov. 2018 5:00 PM

Ugh, as if! Alicia Silverstone is ready to pass Cher Horowitz's baton on to the next leading lady.

E! News caught up with the Clueless star during Monday night's Glamour Women of the Year Awards Monday night in New York City, where she expressed her excitement over Dove Cameron landing the role of Cher Horowitz in the off-Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

"She's fantastic," Silverston shared of Dove while standing alongside bestie and designer Christian Siriano. As it turns out, she's super familiar with the young star's work on the Disney Channel.  "I know that movie too because I have a son," Alicia explained, referencing Descendants. "Yeah, she's great. He loves her."

What makes it all the more funny is that that her son, 2-year-old Bear Jarecki, also knows Dove! Alicia then recalled a time when she and Bear paid a visit to Siriano's house and he refused to play Dove's hit song "If Only" for the toddler. 

Clueless, Alicia Silverstone, Cher, Dove Cameron

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

"I think we were having a dance party at your house recently and Bear asked for that song and Christian didn't have that song," Alicia told us. Christian responded, "Sorry!"

And if you're wondering whether the original plaid-clad starlet, who had the world freaking out when she dressed up as her iconic blonde character last June on Lip Sync Battle, is excited to see the reprisal, well of course she is! 

"I'm excited to see it! [Director] Amy Heckerling called me and told me that I'm going to get to go and see it soon, so I can't wait to see all of the... She calls them the kids—they're probably all 30—but I can't wait to see the kids," the actress gushed.

 Rock of AgesKristin Hanggi is directing Clueless: The Musical and Come From Away's Kelly Devine is choreographing the show, which runs from Nov. 12 - Jan. 13.

