Is a Law & Order: SVU Marriage on the Horizon?

Here comes the SVU bride?

In the above exclusive sneak peek of Law & Order: SVU, Kelli Giddish's Detective Amanda Rollins is back on the town with her on and off boyfriend Dr. Al Pollack (guest star George Newbern of Scandal fame) and experiencing the joys of truffles.

"We weren't big on truffle risotto in Georgia," Rollins says.

"More like shrimp and grits," he says.

"Oh, you've been listening," a surprised Rollins says.

Has Dr. Pollack turned over a new leaf? Along with every dessert on the menu, he presents Rollins with something…something in a box…