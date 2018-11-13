After 15 years off the air, Temptation Island is making a comeback!

USA Network just announced it's bringing the reality series back for 10 episodes starting Jan. 15, 2019, at 10 p.m. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the original series, is set to return as its host.

"In a period of revival television, the return of Temptation Island, a show that leapt onto the scene with equal parts ratings bang and media attention, makes all the sense in the world. Temptation Island retains key format elements, but a concerted effort was made to populate the island with singles genuinely looking for love whose personalities are appealing to the four couples who are questioning the long-term viability of their relationships," executive producer David Goldberg says. "Temptation Island has never been more relevant because in so many ways it mirrors the way singles and couples navigate today's myriad of options to connect."

After traveling to Maui, the four couples will join 24 eligible men and women. On the island, they'll put their relationships to the test by living the "single life." In the end, the couples must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another forever—or go their separate ways.