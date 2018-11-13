Inside Vanessa Marcil, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Family Drama

Vanessa Marcil has shared accusations against her ex and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Brian Austin Green, regarding their 16-year-old son, Kassius.

Green and Marcil welcomed their son in March 2002, a few years before the actor started dating actress Megan Fox, who he had met while filming the TV show Hope & Faith. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, have three sons together, Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey River, 2. But, according to a recent Instagram post by Marcil, Kassius has "never met" his youngest brother and that Green and Fox "completely cut Kass out of their lives" five years ago.

"12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed in her social media post. "They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000."