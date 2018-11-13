Armie Hammer Slammed for Criticizing Celebrities' Stan Lee Tributes

Armie Hammer has problem with the way celebrities are honoring Stan Lee.

The comic book legend, who famously created many of the Marvel Universe's beloved superheroes, died on Monday at 95 years old. Naturally, all the fans he touched with his creations and the stars who brought such comic book characters to life showered the internet with posts in homage to Lee. In the age of social media, grieving stars typically use their platforms to commemorate icons who have passed away.

As the tributes poured in, however, Hammer took issue with how celebrities were remembering the late legend. Specifically, he called out the photos they posted of themselves with Lee.

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself," the Call Me By Your Name star tweeted on Monday.

"They... worked with him...?" a reporter responded. "Me.... too...?" Hammer retorted. The actor voiced a character in Lee's Mighty 7 in 2014.