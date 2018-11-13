Lights! Camera! Fashion! Behold the Best Dressed at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Adriel Chiun | Tue., 13 Nov. 2018 1:10 AM

E! Asia Best Dressed 2018 PCAs

We have been waiting all year for this: The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards — the only award show that honours the cream of popular culture; that the public can have a say in. And boy, did the people speak. Chadwick Boseman is the very deserved winner of Male Movie Star of 2018, Korean pop sensation BTS bagged four awards for Group of 2018, Song of 2018, Music Video of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018, and Fifty Shades Freed is the Drama Movie of 2018 (read: sometimes people make mistakes too. #JusticeForRedSparrow).

Which brings us to the topic of style: You either have it or you don't. There is no room for error. So from tuning forks to dark baptisms, feast your eyes on the some of the fashion, let's just say, choices that Tinseltown's finest are wearing on the red carpet.

Claudia Vergara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Claudia Vergara

She is her aunt's niece after all. Somewhere in the Hollywood Hills, Sofia Vergara is beaming with pride.

Sarah Silverman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstoc

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman looks like she is headmistress at the Academy of Unseen Arts, and we're not complaining. We also love how she remembered to bring her crystal balls out with her last night.

Gwen Stefani, Kris Jenner, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The best part of Gwen Stefani's outfit is country crooner Blake Shelton — who would've still gone home with a gold statuette when if he didn't win last night's Country Artist of 2018 award.

Busy Philipps, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps

We are so happy that the next Supreme of our coven, Busy Philipps, could join us after her dark baptism ran unceremoniously late. Is just us, or are you also totally under her spell!?

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

Can we just say how much Shay Mitchell looks like a terracotta warrior princess in those undulating earth tone folds and that sexy sliver of a cleavage!? We'd pretty much be lying if we said that we hated this look!

Nikki Bella, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Nikki Bella

Ciao Bella! The only woman we know that can turn a tuning fork into a killer fashion accessory — and on a smokin' hot scarlet dress, no less — is Nikki Bella.

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

Talk about a dream in lilac! This lavender Versace number on Rita Ora totally takes our breath away. And just when you think she can't possibly outdo her red carpet outfit last night, she steals the show again when she changed to an all-red ensemble. Don't believe us? Check out her Power of the People Pyramid video.

Jackie Aina, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

Jackie Aina

WHO GAVE YOU PERMISSION TO LOOK THIS SNATCHED!!!?? ����������

Amber Valletta, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amber Valletta

Damn it! The Supermodel's still got it! We all wish we could look like that when we are in our 40s.

