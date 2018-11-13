We have been waiting all year for this: The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards — the only award show that honours the cream of popular culture; that the public can have a say in. And boy, did the people speak. Chadwick Boseman is the very deserved winner of Male Movie Star of 2018, Korean pop sensation BTS bagged four awards for Group of 2018, Song of 2018, Music Video of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018, and Fifty Shades Freed is the Drama Movie of 2018 (read: sometimes people make mistakes too. #JusticeForRedSparrow).

Which brings us to the topic of style: You either have it or you don't. There is no room for error. So from tuning forks to dark baptisms, feast your eyes on the some of the fashion, let's just say, choices that Tinseltown's finest are wearing on the red carpet.