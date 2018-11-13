Sure, A-listers have got professional makeup artists on speed dial to primp and prep them to perfection when making any public appearance. But what if your glam squad consists of just you? Here are our favourite beauty looks at this year's People's Choice Awards and how you can achieve them in a few simple steps.
Kim Kardashian's Luscious Locks
Every time Kim Kardashian makes a public appearance, it's always hard to decide which part of her body to look at. Not one to shy away from making bold statements, Mrs West is often breaking sartorial rules or rocking some high-impact beauty look. And at yesterday's People's Choice Awards, she's done so again. But the one thing that caught our eye immediately is her dramatic high pony tail and shiny hair. To pull off this look, you have to ensure that your hair is in tip top condition.
Step 1: Deeply nourish dry ends with an intensive repair mask like Living Proof's Restore Mask Treatment, $61. Powered by the brand's Healthy Hair Molecule, OFPMA, it replenishes hair with moisture and protects against future damage. Instantly, hair cuticles are smoothed for a more lustrous effect.
Step 2: Next, choose a hair straightener that will give your hair that silky smooth finish without over-heating it. For example, GHD's Platinum+ Styler, $425, is able to auto-adjust the temperature of its heating plates so that your hair never gets "fried".
Step 3: Finally, to lock in shine and keep hair frizz-free, apply O&M Frizzy Logic Shine Serum, $58 for 100ml, along the lengths of your hair. It contains antioxidant-rich argan oil to fortify hair strands and keep free radical damage at bay while forming a protective film over hair to smooth cuticles and reflect light for a glossy finish.
Chrissy Teigen's Glowing Skin
One look at Chrissy Teigen and it's hard not to envy her beautiful skin and the confidence she radiates. To score a luminous complexion like Chrissy, it's essential to prep your skin properly.
Step 1: Begin with a hydrating mask like the Dr Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Deep Hydration Sheet Mask, $7. Saturated in a host of active ingredients like Aquaxyl, ultra-low molecular weight hyaluronic acid and seaweed extract, it delivers moisture deep into skin layers, improves skin's moisture retention and also soothes skin instantly. It is also made with fine cellulose fiber which adheres closely to skin to allow maximum penetration of ingredients for plumper skin in just one use
Step 2: Next, follow with a smoothing primer to enhance foundation wear. Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer, $72, rebalances the complexion to minimise shine so makeup goes on smoothly and lasts all day.
Step 3: Apply foundation only where you need to so as to unify skin tone. NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, $76, goes on invisibly to perfect the look of your skin without feeling heavy or cakey. It has a medium-to-full coverage that can be easily layered and lasts up to 16 hours while staying colour-true without fading or smudging.
Step 4: As a finishing touch, sweep the BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, $58, onto the tops of your cheekbones for a lit-from-within glow. Made with ultra-fine pigments that contains light-reflecting pearls, it adapts to your skin tone and lighting conditions for a soft and natural effect. Best part, it melds into skin seamlessly and doesn't sink into fine lines.
Scarlett Johansson's Winged Eyeliner
To recreate Scarlett Johansson's striking eyeliner look, the last thing you want is to worry about your liner smudging or creasing. Factor in Asia's humidity and it could seem like an uphill task, but not with the right products.
Step 1: To increase the longevity of any eye makeup, it is crucial to use an eyeshadow primer and it creates a smooth base for eyeshadow and eyeliner to glide on seamlessly and cling on so it lasts long. Try Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer, $33. It has a slight pink tint which disappears upon application, making it suitable for all skin tones. Not only does it make blending effortless, it also improves the intensity and vibrancy of eye makeup while ensuing round-the-clock wear.
Step 2: Next, sweep on a flesh-toned eyeshadow to even out skin tone so that the eyeliner applied after looks even more vibrant. We like NARS Single Eyeshadow in Biarritz, $33, which is perfect for those with fair to medium skin tones, try shade Kingston for those with tawny to olive skin tones, or Bali for those with deeper, richer complexions.
Step 3: Apply a thin line along the upper and lower lash lines, extending beyond the outer corners of the eye to form an exaggerated flick. Look for a waterproof liquid eyeliner like Hourglass Voyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner, $56. It has an ultra-fine tip, which makes it easy to apply either a thin and precise line or bold graphic lines. Upon application, it glides over lids and dispenses just the right amount of pigment evenly for a pro-like finish. Finish with multiple lashings of volumising mascara for a dramatic look.
Mila Kunis' Impeccable Brows
A pair of well-defined brows not only frames your face, they can also lift your features, giving the illusion of younger-looking eyes. To give yourself an instant "face-lift", take your cues from Mila Kunis and ensure that your brows are well-groomed and perfectly defined.
Step 1: The first step in creating fuller-looking brows is to fill in sparse spots. Using a brow liner or a brow pencil, draw tiny strokes in the direction of hair growth to mimic the look of natural brow hairs. Alternatively, you can use an angled brush and brow powder to do so. We like Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo in Chocolate, $40, which comes with two complementary shades for you to create a three-dimensional effect. Start with the darker shade and mark your first strokes at the outer ends of the brows before switching to the lighter shade and moving towards the inner ends. Use a spooley brush to gently brush through your brows as this helps blend out any starkness for a natural look.
Step 2: Finally, use a tinted brow gel like Benefit Cosmetics 3D BROWtones Eyebrow Enhancer in Medium/Deep, $44, to thicken each brow hair for a fuller effect. It also helps intensify the colour of your brows and holds errant hairs in place for flawless arches.
Gwen Stefani's Glossy Nude Lips
When it comes to lip colours, it seems the only looks that never go out of style are at the extremes: either a smoldering red lip look, or a glossy nude lip look as seen on Gwen Stefani. To perfect this look, it is important to get the prep work done as any dryness or flakiness will show up even more obviously on nude lips.
Step 1: Begin by prepping your lips with a lip scrub. We like Dior's Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub, $48. Designed to deliver professional results for everyone, it helps soften and smooth lip surface so lip colour glides on and lasts longer and looks better. Made with tiny sugar granules, this exfoliates dry and flaky skin as you apply it onto your lips. And as it melts into your lips, it moisturises your skin like a lip balm, leave them soft and smooth.
Step 2: After your lips are ready for colour application, reach for Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick, $31 each. Available in dozens of shades, you'll definitely find your perfect nude shade, no matter what your skin tone is. For those with fair skin, Weirdo is a perfect pinky-nude that works best for paler complexions. If you have medium skin tone, try Uptight, a salmon-nude that flatters warm and cool undertones. For those with darker skin tones, try 1993, a brown-nude that adds warmth for a sun-kissed effect.
Step 3: As a finishing touch, top it off with a clear gloss to give lips a fuller look. Try 3CE Glass Gloss Transparency, $38, which as its name suggests, gives a glass-like, high-shine effect. Plus, it also contains nourishing ingredients to keep lips supple and plump without feeling sticky.