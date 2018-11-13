Step 1: The first step in creating fuller-looking brows is to fill in sparse spots. Using a brow liner or a brow pencil, draw tiny strokes in the direction of hair growth to mimic the look of natural brow hairs. Alternatively, you can use an angled brush and brow powder to do so. We like Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo in Chocolate, $40, which comes with two complementary shades for you to create a three-dimensional effect. Start with the darker shade and mark your first strokes at the outer ends of the brows before switching to the lighter shade and moving towards the inner ends. Use a spooley brush to gently brush through your brows as this helps blend out any starkness for a natural look.