All Of Sandara Park's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 10:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Since rising to fame in the Philippines on a talent show in 2004, Sandara Park, a native South Korean, enjoyed a successful acting and singing career for several years before returning to her home country. And in 2009, she made her K-pop debut as a member of girl group, 2NE1, and went on to achieve resounding success, making it one of the most successful girl groups in South Korea.

Even after the girl group disbanded, she continued to enjoy commercial success through her solo career and even rose to international fame. In addition, Sandara is also well-known for her flawless complexion and ideal facial ratio. Needless to say, the Korean beauty industry took notice and she was the face of major beauty brands like Etude House, Clio and Moonshot.

Here, the lessons we can learn from some of Sandara's best beauty looks over the years:

Read

Rita Ora Would Totally Do A K-Pop Collaboration Right Now

1. Sleek platinum locks with fluttery lashes are a diva's best accessories.

2. Draw the attention to your eyes by lining them with a jet-black liner and applying multiple coats of lengthening mascara while keeping the rest of your face bare.

3. Tight braids exude an air of toughness worthy of a boxer girl.

4. Less is more when it comes to foundation application as it allows your natural skin texture to show through for a sheer, dewy finish.

5. When in doubt, opt for a rich chestnut hue as it flatters Asian skin tones. You can wear it straight and sleek for a polished look, or get loose, large curls for a feminine touch.

Read

10 Things You Need To Know About BTS

6. Accentuate your eyes with brow-grazing bangs for an easy update on your usual ‘do.

7. To instantly glam up your look, intensify your eyeliner and smudge it out for soft smoky eyes.

8. Illuminate your complexion with a slick of creamy red lipstick.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

9. To warm up a pale complexion, try dyeing your hair a caramel shade like Sandara. It has warm undertones that will counter any sallowness.

10. A coral lip colour applied in a ombré effect feels modern and flatters virtually every skin tone.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , , Beauty , Celebrities
Latest News

Lights! Camera! Fashion! Behold the Best Dressed at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

5 Beauty Looks At The 2018 People’s Choice Awards That Are Perfect For Asians

E! Asia Hosts Glambot - thumbnail

The E! Asia Hosts' Glambot Videos Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

E! Asia 2018 People's Choice Awards BTS - thumbnail

See What Went Down At The 2018 People's Choice Awards With E! Asia

Kit Chan 25th Anniversary Concert - thumbnail

Kit Chan’s 25th Anniversary Concert: Raw, Retrospective And A Tad R-rated

Elseworlds, Arrow, The Flash Crossover

Arrow's Oliver and The Flash's Iris Are Kissing in New Crossover Promo and It's Too Weird

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Breaks Down in Tears on Her Daughter's Birthday: "I Am Getting Bullied"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.