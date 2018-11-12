All Of Sandara Park's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years

Since rising to fame in the Philippines on a talent show in 2004, Sandara Park, a native South Korean, enjoyed a successful acting and singing career for several years before returning to her home country. And in 2009, she made her K-pop debut as a member of girl group, 2NE1, and went on to achieve resounding success, making it one of the most successful girl groups in South Korea.

Even after the girl group disbanded, she continued to enjoy commercial success through her solo career and even rose to international fame. In addition, Sandara is also well-known for her flawless complexion and ideal facial ratio. Needless to say, the Korean beauty industry took notice and she was the face of major beauty brands like Etude House, Clio and Moonshot.

Here, the lessons we can learn from some of Sandara's best beauty looks over the years: