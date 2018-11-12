All Of Sandara Park's Best Beauty Looks Through The Years

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 10:39 PM
Since rising to fame in the Philippines on a talent show in 2004, Sandara Park, a native South Korean, enjoyed a successful acting and singing career for several years before returning to her home country. And in 2009, she made her K-pop debut as a member of girl group, 2NE1, and went on to achieve resounding success, making it one of the most successful girl groups in South Korea.
Even after the girl group disbanded, she continued to enjoy commercial success through her solo career and even rose to international fame. In addition, Sandara is also well-known for her flawless complexion and ideal facial ratio. Needless to say, the Korean beauty industry took notice and she was the face of major beauty brands like Etude House, Clio and Moonshot.
Here, the lessons we can learn from some of Sandara's best beauty looks over the years:
1. Sleek platinum locks with fluttery lashes are a diva's best accessories.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
2. Draw the attention to your eyes by lining them with a jet-black liner and applying multiple coats of lengthening mascara while keeping the rest of your face bare.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
3. Tight braids exude an air of toughness worthy of a boxer girl.
View this post on Instagram
10주년 기념으로~ 당신들이 별로 안이뻐해주는 태닝다라 + 복근다라 콤보 투척~ 휘익~!!! 받아라!!! #AON #Seoul
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
4. Less is more when it comes to foundation application as it allows your natural skin texture to show through for a sheer, dewy finish.
View this post on Instagram
#SandaraPark #Clio #CosmoPolitan
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
5. When in doubt, opt for a rich chestnut hue as it flatters Asian skin tones. You can wear it straight and sleek for a polished look, or get loose, large curls for a feminine touch.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
6. Accentuate your eyes with brow-grazing bangs for an easy update on your usual ‘do.
View this post on Instagram
곤피곤피~ Sleepy darong 😴 음악방송 오랜만에 출근해서 어리버리.. 😳 굿모닝!!! ^.^
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
7. To instantly glam up your look, intensify your eyeliner and smudge it out for soft smoky eyes.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
8. Illuminate your complexion with a slick of creamy red lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
9. To warm up a pale complexion, try dyeing your hair a caramel shade like Sandara. It has warm undertones that will counter any sallowness.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
10. A coral lip colour applied in a ombré effect feels modern and flatters virtually every skin tone.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi) on
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?