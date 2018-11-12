Raw, retrospective and a tad R-rated. That's what went down at Kit Chan's concert last Friday night (9 November), an intimate affair at the Esplanade marking her 25 years as a singer.

"This is my 25th anniversary show and I want it to be really personal," she says.

Every detail seemed so relevant to Kit. The accompaniment music was largely acoustic, performed by instrumentalists which Kit surrounded herself on stage. The musicians, she says, are trusted people she's worked with throughout her career.

The cosy theatre is a venue which Kit is familiar with, as it's where she performed musicals such as December Rains and Forbidden City: Portrait Of An Empress. But staging a solo concert there is a first and a dream come true for her.

Most of all, the concert chronicled her life from aspiring singer to national treasure, an affectionate epithet celebrating her place in the hearts of Singaporeans.