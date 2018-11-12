The 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards returns to New York City tonight with an extra inspirational dose of girl power.

Now in its 28th year and held at Spring Studios, Glamour magazine brought together the female leaders, trailblazers and independent thinkers whose commitment to breaking the glass ceiling helped shape the world around us.

Recipients of this year's Women of the Year honor include Chrissy Teigen, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Senator Kamala Harris, park ranger Betty Reid Soskin, Saudi Arabian women's rights activist Manal al-Sharif, the female leaders of "March for Our Lives" and the hundreds of gymnasts who survived the abuse of Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Glamour expanded on its female-focused initiative by also hosting a multi-day summit, which featured appearances and speeches by the likes of Ashley Graham, Halsey, Lili Reinhart and Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

