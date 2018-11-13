Meet the Cast of the Veronica Mars Revival

by Chris Harnick | Tue., 13 Nov. 2018 6:35 AM
Be cool, soda pop, because the cast of the upcoming Veronica Mars revival is enough to make Marshmallows lose it.
The eight-episode miniseries revival set to debut on Hulu in 2019 features many fan-favorite returning faces and some new additions to the troupe. Kristen Bell is back as the titular snarky private eye, of course. Series creator Rob Thomas, who is returning to executive produce and write, previously told E! News there is no Veronica Mars without Bell.
"What I'm hoping for is that after I retire, some quality young writer wants to remake it and send me checks that's the dream there," Thomas said.
However, until that happens, Bell and Veronica Mars are tied together for Thomas. "I can't imagine doing it without Kristen in my professional lifetime. I mean, never say never, but I think if I'm not doing it with Kristen, it means that Kristen no longer wants to do it. And Kristen has said she's willing to do it until it's Murder, She Wrote. As long as she holds to that, then I think I want to keep doing the Kristen Bell version, if there's an opportunity," he said.
The new miniseries may sound similar to a book that came out following the 2014 movie, but Thomas said the events of that book happened. The miniseries features spring breakers getting murdered in Neptune, which starts to impact the town's tourist industry. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach," Hulu said in a release.
Meet the cast below.
Bell is back as the titular sassy sleuth and also executive producing the miniseries.
LoVe lives! The love story between Logan Echolls and Veronica Mars is, in a word, "epic." Fans would've revolted if Jason Dohring was not part of the revival cast.
When the revival was announced, David Starzyk's return as Richard Casablancas was announced early on. Something tells us Dick's daddy will play a big role in the mystery Veronica Mars returns.
There's a new sheriff in town. Well, a new chief of police. Neptune is now incorporated and Veronica Mars newcomer Dawnn Lewis of A Different World and iZombie fame is the new chief, Marcia Langdon.
Hey, who's Veronica's daddy? Enrico Colantoni is back as Keith Mars, Veronica's private eye father.
The Veronica Mars movie featured Francis Capra's Weevil as a law-abiding citizen...until he was called back to a life of crime after being shot.
These days you can't turn on your TV without seeing Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The Killing Eve veteran had a recurring role on season three of The Good Place opposite Bell and will once again share the screen with her in Veronica Mars. Howell-Baptiste will play Nicole, the owner of a Neptune nightclub frequented by spring break visitors.
Deputy Leo! Well, former Deputy Leo! Max Greenfield will return to Neptune as Leo D'Amato, a former love interest for Veronica. He appeared in the 2014 movie as a member of the San Diego police force. Greenfield currently stars in the CBS comedy The Neighborhood.
Fresh off a guest role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Patton Oswalt has joined Veronica Mars as a pizza delivery man...whose true passion is true crime.
Veronica Mars without Wallace Fennel? Never. Percy Daggs III is back as Veronica's BFF, of course.
Real life besties Ryan Hansen and Bell will reunite on screen once again when Hansen reprises the role of Dick Casablancas on a recurring basis in the new Veronica Mars. Hansen has his own YouTube series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. In it, he plays a fictional version of himself...solving crimes.
Wonder star Izabela Vidovic is set to play a teen girl whose quest for justice reminds Veronica Mars of the girl she used to be, according to Deadline.
According to Deadline, Clifton Collins Jr. will play a hitman working with a Mexican cartel. He's sent to Neptune to get revenge for a murder.
The original three-season run of Veronica Mars and the 2014 movie will make their way to Hulu ahead of the miniseries premiere in 2019.
