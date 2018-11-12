Tia Booth is ready to find love again after having her heart broken by Colton Underwood.

Over the weekend, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant shared a photo with a mystery man at a football game in Nashville. But his identity is no longer a mystery thanks to a source who tells E! News, "Tia is dating Corey Cooper. She has been traveling back and forth to Nashville recently within the past month to visit him and they are very happy."

At the moment, it is unclear how the pair met, but, according to the source, things are new and "going really well."

"Tia really likes Corey, and they are enjoying getting to know each other right now," the insider adds.

And while the physical therapist is currently living in her home state of Arkansas, the "distance hasn't been an issue and they have been making a huge effort in seeing each other."

From the looks of it, the two share a lot in common, from their shared family values, to their dedication to their jobs.