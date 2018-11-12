BREAKING!

As news of Lee's death spread, many actors and filmmakers who worked on marvel Studios' biggest films—including Avengers, Deadpool, Iron Man and X-Men—shared their condolences:

"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all," Kevin Feige , president of Marvel Studios, added. "Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family and his millions of fans."

Lee's long-time publicist, Dawn Miller , also issued a statement to E! News Monday afternoon. "Stan Lee was a tremendous character that will never be forgotten. He brought joy to so many, the world has lost a true legend," Miller said. "I feel honored to have worked with him for so many years and witnessed the magic of his charisma and creative genius, may he rest in peace."

"We at Stan Lee's Lee POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, through his creative genius and his universes of characters, will continue to reach the world of true believers for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place," Shane Duffy , POW! Entertainment's CEO, said in a statement. "He was a true iconic pioneer with no comparable second. It has been an honor to work beside him."

Bob Iger , chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, honored the comic book legend via social media. "Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect," he tweeted . "The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

Members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are in mourning over the news of Stan Lee 's death ; The pop culture icon, who founded Marvel Comics and served as its editor, publisher and writer, was 95 years old. Lee is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, who died in July 2017.

Marvel Studios Robert Downey Jr. "I owe it all to you," the Iron Man actor wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace, Stan."

Marvel Studios Chris Evans "There will never be another Stan Lee," tweeted Evans, who began playing Captain America in 2011. "For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!"

Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson "The galaxy just gained another Dog Star," the actress, who plays Black Widow in multiple films, told E! News in a statement. "Thankful everyday to be a small part of Stan's universe. He was a legendary visionary and a true artist."

20th Century Fox Ryan Reynolds "Damn...RIP Stan," the Deadpool actor wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for everything."

20th Century Fox Halle Berry "RIP, Stan Lee. Thank you for sharing your incredible vision with us. We are eternally grateful to you and would not be the same without it," tweeted Berry, who played Storm in three X-Men movies. "I am so honored to have played a part in your world and will forever look back on the opportunity with love."

20th Century Fox Hugh Jackman "We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe," Jackman, who began playing X-Men's Wolverine in 2000, wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and to have helped bring one of his characters to life."

Marvel Studio Zoe Saldana "Today we lost one of the greats. Stan Lee, you were an inspiration and superhero to us all," the actress, who played Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to!"

Marvel Studios Joss Whedon "Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die. Now THAT'S thinking ahead," the Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director tweeted. "Thanks for so much of my life. You'll never not be in it."

Marvel/Walt Disney Pictures Don Cheadle "On set right now and just heard the news. Stan gave us so much joy, and not just as an exceptional storyteller and artist, but also through his work with his foundation," the actor, who plays War Machine, tells E! news. "His 'Tony Stank' line will live with us forever. Rest in power, friend."

Marvel Studios Evangeline Lilly "Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living," the star of Ant-Man and the Wasp wrote on Instagram. "I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp."

Marvel Studios Josh Brolin "Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That's where it begins and ends with me," Brolin, who played both Cable and Thanos onscreen, wrote on Instagram. "To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest in peace, dear Stan. You made our time here a better one."

20th Century Fox Rebecca Romijn "He was a friend. When we were afraid, he gave us strength. When we were alone, he gave us a family," the actress, who played Mystique in the X-Men films, tweeted. "He may be gone, but his teachings live on through us, his students. Wherever we may go, we must carry on his vision. And that is a vision of a world united. RIP Stan Lee."

Marvel/Walt Disney Studios Sebastian Stan "Thank you great legend. You will be missed," Stan, who plays Winter Soldier, wrote on Instagram. "I wouldn't be here without you."

Marvel Studios Mark Ruffalo "Sad, sad day. Rest in power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human. You let us be extra human...superhuman even," the actor, who played The Hulk in multiple movies, wrote on Instagram. "I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Lee constellation."

Paramount Pictures Gwyneth Paltrow "I just heard about Stan Lee. He will be so missed," the actress, who played Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movies, wrote on Instagram. "What a genius, and always so lovely. True gentleman."

Chuck Zlotnick/CTMG Tom Holland "How many millions of us are indebted to this guy? None more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy," said Holland, who is the third actor to play Spider-Man on the big screen. "What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace, Stan."

Marvel Studios Kat Dennings "Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius," tweeted Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in the Thor films. "It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest in peace."

20th Century Fox Doug Jones "What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Like a lot of us, I just figured Stan Lee would live forever, yet his fun loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy lives on for generations to come," Jones, who starred in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Sivler Surfer, wrote on Instagram. "My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed."

Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios Angela Bassett "Onward and upward to greater glory!" tweeted Basset, who played Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda, in Black Panther. "Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior!"

Netflix Finn Jones On Instagram, the Iron Fist star wrote, "Thank you for your imagination, passion and humor."

Annette Brown/FOX Jamie Chung "RIP Stan Lee. True legend. He spoke up against injustices through his stories; where good prevails over evil," Chung, who plays Blink on Gifted, wrote on Instagram. "It was an honor working for you."

Netflix Jon Bernthal "Was an honor my friend. Rest easy. Thanks for letting me play," the actor, who plays The Punisher on Netflix, wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for giving us so much. You will be missed."

Marvel Studios Winston Duke "Thank you, Stan Lee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness," the actor, who played M'baku in Black Panther, tweeted. "You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power!"

20th Century Fox Jessica Alba "Taking a moment to thank the great Stan Lee for his kindness," the actress wrote on Instagram. "It was a huge honor to be part of your universe. The experience I had on The Fantastic Four playing Sue Storm/Invisible Woman was so meaningful as a young actress and made a huge impact on me. We will miss you, Stan Lee."

Marvel Studios Zachary Levi "I am so grateful to have known and worked with this man, even briefly, over the years," said Levi, who played Fandral in two Thor films. "He quite literally changed the landscape of entertainment forever. The term 'legend' seems to get thrown around a lot these days, but this man is most deserving of it. Thank you for everything, Stan. May the heavens be made more colorful with your arrival. Excelsior."

Netflix Rosario Dawson "Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest in paradise," the actress, who played nurse Claire Temple in multiple Netflix series, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!!"

Marvel/Disney Enterprises Aaron Taylor-Johnson "The legend: Stan Lee. Very blessed to have known you," the actor, who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the heroes you assembled and gifted us."

Jasin Boland/Marvel Karl Urban "Legend. Godspeed, Stan. I feel blessed to have known you," the actor, who played Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, wrote on Instagram. "You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met. Rest in peace."

Netflix Jessica Henwick "Rest in peace, Stan Lee," the actress, who played Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist, wrote on Instagram. "Such an inspiration to so many people. Changed the world as we know it."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney Anthony Russo & Joe Russo "Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy," the directing duo wrote on Instagram. "You will be dearly, dearly missed..."

Frank Masi/Sony Pictures Reid Scott "RIP, Stan Lee. He was one of my idols. One of the most prolific and influential authors of our time. His stories taught and entertained. And his characters made this nerd feel a part of a tribe of beautiful, wonderful weirdos," the actor, who played Dr. Dan Lewis in Venom, tweeted. "Thank you Stan. For everything."