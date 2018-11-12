Where does one even begin when it comes to Stan Lee?

For starters, the movie business wouldn't look like it does today without him. The writer couldn't have envisioned when he first put ink to paper in 1939 that he'd be dreaming up some of the most iconic, recognizable characters in the universe—Marvel or otherwise—or that he'd become a superhero himself among comic book fans.

Lee died Monday. He was 95 and had been in frail health for some time, but still had writing, producing and cameo projects in the works, all stemming from his role as co-creator of Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Silver Surfer and the X-Men, to name a few. His rep Dawn Miller confirmed his death to NBC News.

The sprawling film franchises featuring these characters have grossed billions of dollars, turning superhero movies into the lifeblood of the big-budget blockbuster industry and prompting Disney to buy Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009.