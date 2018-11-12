And so, the Obamas decided to see a marriage counselor. "You go because you think the counselor is going to help you make your case against the other person. 'Would you tell him about himself?' And lo and behold, counseling wasn't that at all. It was about me exploring my sense of happiness. What clicked in me was that I need support and I need some from him," Michelle explains. "But I needed to figure out how to build my life in a way that works for me."

In her memoir, Becoming, Michelle confessed she "felt vulnerable" when Barack was on the road and away from their family. The revelation was profound, according to Oprah, who tells her, "I thought that was kind of amazing, to hear a modern woman—a First Lady—admit that."

"I feel vulnerable all the time. And I had to learn how to express that to my husband, to tap into those parts of me that missed him—and the sadness that came from that—so that he could understand. He didn't understand distance in the same way. You know, he grew up without his mother in his life for most of his years, and he knew his mother loved him dearly, right? I always thought love was up close. Love is the dinner table, love is consistency, it is presence. So I had to share my vulnerability and also learn to love differently. It was an important part of my journey of becoming," the 54-year-old mother of two says. "Understanding how to become us."