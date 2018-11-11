90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic battery.

Larissa, 32, who currently appears on season six of the TLC series alongside Colt Johnson, was arrested in Nevada over the weekend, Clark County inmate records confirms. While she was originally being held on $3,000 bail, her court records have been updated to reflect a $2,000 reduction, she's schedule to have a 72-hour hearing on Tuesday morning. Larissa's arrest followed shortly after a series of troubling social media messages from the reality star, who changed her Instagram username to @helpmeimwithoutphone.

"HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE," Larissa's Instagram account profile currently reads. "HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME."

In a series of since-deleted Instagram Story messages, captured by fans, Colt allegedly told his followers, "Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist."