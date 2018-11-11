One week after Pete Davidson made a controversial joke about Dan Crenshaw on Saturday Night Live, the newly-elected Congressman appeared on the show and received an apology.

During last week's "Weekend Update," Davidson mocked several political candidates, including Crenshaw who lost his eye to an IED in Afghanistan during his third combat tour.

"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie," Davidson said of Crenshaw. "I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

Following the backlash, Davidson returned to the "Weekend Update" desk on the Nov. 10 episode to apologize for his joke.

"So, in what I'm sure is a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week," Davidson began. "I did, I made a joke about Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize."