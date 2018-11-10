Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don't kiss and tell. Or do they?

Bieber posted a black-and-white Instagram photo on Saturday of the two of them locking lips and looking all too lovey-dovey. "Hunny buns punkin," he captioned it.

Is this his secret pet name for Baldwin?

In the photo, he also showed off his new shaved head look after cutting off his golden locks right before Halloween.

The "Sorry" singer and the 21-year-old model have never shied away from their public displays of affection. In September, the two of them were spotted kissing in London during London Fashion Week. "They couldn't keep their hands off each other and spent more time being affectionate than they did shopping," an eyewitness told E! News at the time.