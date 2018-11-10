Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter, his first child, celebrates her 2nd birthday on Saturday.

The Lashed salon owner and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has kept off social media for more than a year, have continued to co-parent Dream since their 2017 split. They and his family members have occasionally shared photos and videos of the child on social media.

"To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you," Chyna wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a group of photos of Dream. "I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your "Dreams." As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy [heart emoji]."

See cute pics of Dream Kardashian over the past two years: