When you're getting ready for the one of the biggest red carpet events on the year — the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards — that will be seen in 161 countries all over the world (no pressure), a girl has got to have options. Thankfully, our E! Asia host Yvette King has more than a few options lined up for the big night. With the help of Mond Gutierrez, she gives us a sneak peek into her wardrobe picks for the glamorous red carpet event. Should she go cocktail chic in an LBD, or full-on glam in an asymmetrical gold sequinned gown? Have a look at her choices and vote for what you think she should wear!