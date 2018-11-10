Get A Sneak Peek Inside Yvette King's Red Carpet Looks For The 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Sat., 10 Nov. 2018 2:50 AM

When you're getting ready for the one of the biggest red carpet events on the year — the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards — that will be seen in 161 countries all over the world (no pressure), a girl has got to have options. Thankfully, our E! Asia host Yvette King has more than a few options lined up for the big night. With the help of Mond Gutierrez, she gives us a sneak peek into her wardrobe picks for the glamorous red carpet event. Should she go cocktail chic in an LBD, or full-on glam in an asymmetrical gold sequinned gown? Have a look at her choices and vote for what you think she should wear!

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, Red Carpet Picks, PCAs 2018

Yvette's got too many choices to choose from!

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, Red Carpet Picks, PCAs 2018

Luckily, Mond is on hand to help her out.

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, Red Carpet Picks, PCAs 2018

Thanks to the good people at Covetella, she's got her fashion covered. Should she go sleek in silver?

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, Red Carpet Picks, PCAs 2018

Classic in an LBD?

Yvette King and Mond Gutierrez, Red Carpet Picks, PCAs 2018

Or go for glam in gold?

Yvette King's Red Carpet Looks for PCAs
Which outfit should Yvette King wear for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards?
0.0%
50.0%
50.0%

Catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards LIVE on E! Asia's Twitter and on television Monday, 12 November.

Live: 8AM SG/MY/PH | 7AM JKT/TH
Encore: 8PM MY | 7PM SG/PH | 6PM JKT/TH

