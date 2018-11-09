Rony Armas
Caitlyn Jenner is thanking her lucky stars after escaping the dangerous wildfires continuing to scorch Southern California.
The Olympian and transgender rights activist confirmed Friday that she and self-described partner Sophia Hutchins left their Malibu home in light of the Woolsey fire, which called for total evacuation of the affluent community and its surrounding neighborhoods.
In a video shared to Jenner's Instagram page, she and Hutchins assured fans they were out of harm's way, but could not confirm the status of their 3,500-square-foot residence.
"Well, we're safe at a safe house," Caitlyn told her 9 million followers. "Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air. We're safe and sound."
Hours ago, TMZ reported that Caitlyn's home went up in flames. Meanwhile, several of the reality TV personality's family members, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashianand Rob Kardashian, have also evacuated their Hidden Hills properties.
Sophia then chimed in, "The dogs are out in the pool swimming and having a good time." Caitlyn responded, "I don't think we're having that good of a day," to which Sophia said, "We're having a vodka. It's beena a helluva morning. We're safe. That's all that matters."
While it's unclear where Caitlyn and Sophia have sought refuge from the blaze, Kim and Khloe continue to keep followers up to date on their whereabouts. The E! reality star shared a photo of her niece True Thompsonon Instagram, writing, "Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that's all that matters."
Kim also tweeted, "I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now have stopped. It doesn't seems like it is getting worse. God is good."
Other celebrities who documented their evacuations included Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson and Iggy Azalea.
The rapidly moving brush fire has also left the Agoura Hills mansion where The Bachelor franchise is filmed in "grave danger," according to the series creator.