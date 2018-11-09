Caitlyn Jenner is thanking her lucky stars after escaping the dangerous wildfires continuing to scorch Southern California.

The Olympian and transgender rights activist confirmed Friday that she and self-described partner Sophia Hutchins left their Malibu home in light of the Woolsey fire, which called for total evacuation of the affluent community and its surrounding neighborhoods.

In a video shared to Jenner's Instagram page, she and Hutchins assured fans they were out of harm's way, but could not confirm the status of their 3,500-square-foot residence.

"Well, we're safe at a safe house," Caitlyn told her 9 million followers. "Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air. We're safe and sound."

Hours ago, TMZ reported that Caitlyn's home went up in flames. Meanwhile, several of the reality TV personality's family members, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashianand Rob Kardashian, have also evacuated their Hidden Hills properties.