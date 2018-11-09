Stormi Webster has her parents wrapped around her finger.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took the tiny tike with them to see her father's first stop on his Astroworld tour. In a candid video shared by the makeup mogul, Stormi is perched atop her father's shoulders as they take a look at the colorful setup he has onstage.

On Thursday night, Travis kicked off the Astroworld tour with a grand entrance in Baltimore, Maryland. Concertgoers shared footage of the rapper attached to a glowing ferris wheel looking structure that spun above the stage. The concert experience was designed to match the amusement park feel he has on the album cover for Astroworld.

The attendees also had the chance to buy exclusive merch, including lip kits from Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie gave her followers a peek at the Astroworld-themed apparel and souvenirs on her Instagram on Wednesday. Printed on the lip kits is the saying: "I WENT TO ASTROWORLD AND ALL I GOT WAS THIS F--KING LIP KIT."