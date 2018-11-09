Meet the most modern Monarch: Prince Charles.

Surprised? It's easy to see why, given how notoriously private the Prince of Wales has been over the years, sometimes in stark contrast to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, two men who were literally plastered on teenage girls' bedroom walls growing up (and might still be).

But over the last year, things have started to shift. We've slowly started to see more and more of Charles' much-whispered about sense of humor and sensitivity come through, especially in the last month, which has seen him take the cover of Vanity Fair's December 2018 issue and be the subject of an intimate BBC documentary, which celebrated his 70th birthday. Oh, and then there's that biography, Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams, written by royal biographer Robert Jobson who traveled with Charles on his official tours.

And you thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were everywhere! (To be fair...they are.)