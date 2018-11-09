Ariana Grande's Surprise Party With Pigs and Mariachi Bands Will Give You a Case of FOMO

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 10:08 AM

Bet your Thursday night can't compete with Ariana Grande's.

For many of us, Friday eve is when you try to understand how you almost made it through the crazy week. But for the "God is a woman" singer, she decided to switch things up.

As documented on her Twitter account, the pop star shared details about her unpredictable night that included more than a few unexpected guests.

"Yoooooooooo i can't believe my friends got me a mariachi band last night. That s--t was wild. I think that's the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me," she shared with her followers. "I was also super tipsy and then all of a sudden there was a mariachi band in my back yard. Do u know how insane that is?"

But wait, it gets even wilder in the early morning hours.

"Then i woke up w a pig on my chest. i dunno man," she shared. "Life may not be what u expect but it ain't that bad."

And for those wondering, the mariachi band did perform a rendition of "Thank You, Next." Anyone else have FOMO?

It appears close friends including Victoria Monet pulled off the surprise party that left Ariana so freaking happy.

The past week has been another memorable one for Ariana and her fans. In addition to releasing her new song "Thank U, Next" shortly before an all-new Saturday Night Live, the 25-year-old dropped a dreamy music video for her song "Breathin'."

She was also named Billboard's Woman of the Year 2018 and will be honored at an upcoming dinner and award gala in New York

"Ariana Grande is a star on her own terms, never bending to any particular musical trend or path in the industry," Ross Scarano, Billboard's Vice President of Content, said in a statement. "Certain in her convictions, she consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn't hospitable to that sort of strength in young women. She's got guts, she's making some of the best music of her career, and she's absolutely deserving of Woman of the Year."

