Joe and girlfriend Kendall Long have a substantial social following. Kendall has more than 723,000 followers on Instagram. Joe, meanwhile, has more than 761,000. They each encourage their followers to vote via posts and their Instagram stories on a weekly basis, as does pro dancer Jenna with her roughly 492,000 followers on Instagram. The duo also receives a promotional bump from Jenna's fiancé Val Chmerkovskiy. Val, who was eliminated from the competition with partner Nancy McKeon, posts to his more than 1 million Instagram followers to encourage votes for Joe and Jenna.

For somebody who was sent home in week one of The Bachelorette and then left during week five of Bachelor in Paradise, Joe's got a lot of fans out there.

And when you look at Joe, just as, well, Joe, he fits the mold of many popular reality TV contestants. He's handsome, but unassuming, and white. The "boy next door" to many watching and voting at home. And he owns a grocery store! Doesn't get that much more wholesome in viewers' eyes than that. Give him a guitar and he could make it to the top of American Idol.