But first, the red carpet!

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross ' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena Gomez , Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga , and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening.

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards !

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time.

Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Jenna Dewan-Tatum Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Ciara We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Pink Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Selena Gomez New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Nick Jonas That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kelly Clarkson The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort Two words: Absolutely stunning!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Nicole Kidman Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.

ABC/Image Group LA Erika Girardi If there's one thing we know to be true about the Real Housewives star, it's that she always brings the glam.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination.

ABC/Image Group LA Lili Reinhart Riverdale's finest goes for old Hollywood glamour in a sophisticated black dress.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Niall Horan The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kelly Rowland Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.

ABC/Image Group LA Caleb McLaughlin The Stranger Things actor is all sorts of fly in his sweatsuit.

ABC/Image Group LA Camile Mendes Ethereal! The Riverdale actress shines in gold.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Macklemore & Skylar Grey The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images KJ Apa The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Chrissy Metz Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.

ABC/Image Group LA Portugal. The Man Get silly! The rock group strikes a pose.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Chadwick Boseman The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.

ABC/Image Group LA Rachel Platten This singer's "Fight Song" is one showstopping beaded jumpsuit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Florida Georgia Line The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Alessia Cara The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots.

ABC/Image Group LA Bebe Rexha The pop star proves she's got curves for days in a black bodycon.

ABC/Image Group LA Imagine Dragons Like "Thunder," the pop-rock group arrives to the 2017 AMAs.

J. Merritt/Getty Images Heidi Klum The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Jamie & Corinne Foxx Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet. Corinne is wearing Jovani while Jamie is holding Privé Revaux sunglasses.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Shawn Mendes The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Demi Lovato & Danica Roem The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld The Pitch Perfect star rocks an updated version of the classic black suit.

J. Merritt/Getty Images BTS The K-Pop sensation touches down on American Music Awards soil for their highly-anticipated performance of "DNA."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Lea Michele Bronzed and beautiful! The Scream Queens star serves Grecian goddess vibes in her light pink gown.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Gaten Matarazzo The Stranger Things star took a break from getting caught in the Upside Down for a night out on the town.

Steve Granitz/WireImage The Chainsmokers The EDM duo coordinate their sleek red carpet looks.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Diana Ross and Family Music royalty has arrived to the 2017 AMAs!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Jessie James Decker She's glowing! The pregnant E! reality star and country music darling rests her hand on her growing baby bump.

J. Merritt/Getty Images Khalid He may be "Young, Dumb and Broke," but he's hitting the AMAs looking fresh.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Ashlee Simpson Disco is alive and well, just ask this singer!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Marshmello The EDM mastermind suits up (and goes incognito) for the big event.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Your hostess with the mostest has arrived—in head to toe sequins, no less!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kathryn Hahn Orange you glad the Bad Moms star showed up to the AMAs?

ABC/Image Group LA Yara Shahidi The Black-ish star mixes patterns and textiles.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Erin Lim One hot mama! The E! News correspondent shows some skin in an LBD.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter The actress steps out in a plaid trench coat and thigh-high boots perfect for fall.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Patrick Starr We're lime green with envy over this beauty guru's red carpet ensemble.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Julia Michaels The songwriter behind pop music's biggest hits arrives in red tulle.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly The rapper makes a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.