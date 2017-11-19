The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards!
From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.
With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening.
But first, the red carpet!
Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over.
So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown.
Ciara
We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!
Pink
Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet.
Selena Gomez
New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.
Nick Jonas
That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.
Kelly Clarkson
The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet.
Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort
Two words: Absolutely stunning!
Nicole Kidman
Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.
Erika Girardi
If there's one thing we know to be true about the Real Housewives star, it's that she always brings the glam.
DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd
Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination.
Lili Reinhart
Riverdale's finest goes for old Hollywood glamour in a sophisticated black dress.
Niall Horan
The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.
Kelly Rowland
Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.
Caleb McLaughlin
The Stranger Things actor is all sorts of fly in his sweatsuit.
Camile Mendes
Ethereal! The Riverdale actress shines in gold.
Macklemore & Skylar Grey
The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.
KJ Apa
The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!
Chrissy Metz
Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.
Portugal. The Man
Get silly! The rock group strikes a pose.
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.
Rachel Platten
This singer's "Fight Song" is one showstopping beaded jumpsuit.
Florida Georgia Line
The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies.
Alessia Cara
The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots.
Bebe Rexha
The pop star proves she's got curves for days in a black bodycon.
Imagine Dragons
Like "Thunder," the pop-rock group arrives to the 2017 AMAs.
Heidi Klum
The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different.
Jamie & Corinne Foxx
Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet. Corinne is wearing Jovani while Jamie is holding Privé Revaux sunglasses.
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause
Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love.
Shawn Mendes
The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.
Demi Lovato & Danica Roem
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.
Hailee Steinfeld
The Pitch Perfect star rocks an updated version of the classic black suit.
BTS
The K-Pop sensation touches down on American Music Awards soil for their highly-anticipated performance of "DNA."
Lea Michele
Bronzed and beautiful! The Scream Queens star serves Grecian goddess vibes in her light pink gown.
Gaten Matarazzo
The Stranger Things star took a break from getting caught in the Upside Down for a night out on the town.
The Chainsmokers
The EDM duo coordinate their sleek red carpet looks.
Diana Ross and Family
Music royalty has arrived to the 2017 AMAs!
Jessie James Decker
She's glowing! The pregnant E! reality star and country music darling rests her hand on her growing baby bump.
Khalid
He may be "Young, Dumb and Broke," but he's hitting the AMAs looking fresh.
Ashlee Simpson
Disco is alive and well, just ask this singer!
Marshmello
The EDM mastermind suits up (and goes incognito) for the big event.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Your hostess with the mostest has arrived—in head to toe sequins, no less!
Kathryn Hahn
Orange you glad the Bad Moms star showed up to the AMAs?
Yara Shahidi
The Black-ish star mixes patterns and textiles.
Erin Lim
One hot mama! The E! News correspondent shows some skin in an LBD.
Sabrina Carpenter
The actress steps out in a plaid trench coat and thigh-high boots perfect for fall.
Patrick Starr
We're lime green with envy over this beauty guru's red carpet ensemble.
Julia Michaels
The songwriter behind pop music's biggest hits arrives in red tulle.
Machine Gun Kelly
The rapper makes a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.
If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast.