by Chris Harnick | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 7:40 AM
The competition for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four has been revealed and honey, it's fierce. Season four of the drag competition kicks off Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., just in time for you to watch at home over the holidays. Yep, that means explaining lingo to your folks.
"The fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is going to blow. your. mother. tucking. mind," RuPaul said in a statement. "Satisfaction guaranteed or your henny back."
Ten queens from past seasons are back to claim the crown in a season that is said to have more stunning fashions, killer lip-syncs and jaw-dropping twists than ever before. The return of All Stars comes after RuPaul's Drag Race made history, becoming the first show to take home the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in the same year.
Meet the queens below.
VH1
Fresh off of season 10, Monet X Change is back to prove she has everything it takes to be crowned the All Stars champion.
VH1
Valentina was chopped from season nine for not knowing the words, but she's back and ready to snatch that crown.
VH1
Runner-up on season three and All Stars season one contestant, Manila Luzon is back again—will third time be the charm?
Article continues below
VH1
Farrah Moan wants to prove to the world that she's more than just a cry baby and take her place at the top.
VH1
Jasmine Masters spent her time since season seven becoming a meme queen, but those can only get you so far to the All Stars crown.
VH1
Monique Heart lacked the closest full of costumes she needed in season 10, but since then she's assembled some mighty looks.
Article continues below
VH1
Trinity Taylor got all the way to the Top 4 of her season, can she claim the top spot in one of the fiercest competitions yet?
VH1
Chicago's Naomi Smalls made a splash when she got to the Top 3 of Drag Race season eight, but those legs didn't get her to the finish line.
VH1
Latrice Royale is back to try and get that All Stars crown after competing in season four and All Stars season one.
Article continues below
VH1
Los Angeles' Gia Gunn is back for another round of competition and determined to prove she's more than just sassy catchphrases.
To celebrate the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Logo is airing a week-long marathon of every episode of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars starting on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. ET. The marathon runs until Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m., just in time for the new All Stars season.
VH1 is also airing RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8. The one-hour holiday special features favorites including Eureka O'Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel competing for the title of America's first "Drag Race Xmas Queen."
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?