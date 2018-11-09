EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé Can Even Make Sofa Shopping Incredibly Uncomfortable

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It seems 90 Day Fiancé, specifically Larissa and Colt, can take the most mundane tasks and make them awkward. In the above sneak peek of the Sunday, Nov. 11 episode of the hit TLC reality series, Brazilian Larissa is getting accustomed to life in Las Vegas and sharing a home with Colt's mother, Debbie. Her new normal means spending quite a bit of time with Debbie while Colt's at work.

Larissa, who made her displeasure with the house known, decided it was time to go sofa shopping with Debbie. The two didn't get off on the right foot when it came to tastes in homes and beef stew, and it seems that also extends to sofas. Larissa is ready to make a purchase, but Debbie isn't, she needs Colt's approval.

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"We should to pick and if he likes, OK, if he don't like, he buy a new one in future," Larissa says.

However, Debbie is deadest on waiting for Colt, she explains the two have a joint credit card and bank account, it's been that way since he was 14.

"We don't need to act like Colt is our father. He just will be my husband. So, I would like to be independent and buy what I want and talk to him later," Larissa says.

See what happens next on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA

The Significant Difference in The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drama in Season 11

Dancing With the Stars, Joe Amabile

How Exactly Is Joe Amabile Still on Dancing With the Stars?

Melissa McCarthy, Gilmore Girls

Relive All of Melissa McCarthy's Most Iconic Roles Before the 2018 PCAs

Mandy Moore, Queer Eye Fab 5

These Stars Might Love the Queer Eye Guys Even More Than You Do

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 4

Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Queens

Orange Is the New Black

An Orange Is the New Black Spinoff? Yep, It Might Happen

Legacies

Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.