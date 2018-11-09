Backstreet Boys Announce New DNA Album and World Tour in 2019

Live Nation
by Zach Johnson | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 4:45 AM
Backstreet's back, all right!
Early Friday morning, the Backstreet Boys announced they will embarking on a world tour in support of their tenth studio album, DNA, out Jan. 25, 2019. Now available for pre-order, the album includes songs written by Stuart Crichton, Andy Grammer, Lauv and Mike Sabbath. On Friday, they also released a new single, "Chances," written by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder.
Produced by Live Nation, the DNA tour will be the boy band's biggest arena tour in 18 years—and Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A. J. McLean and Kevin Richardson can't wait.
"When this group started 26 years ago—and through all the highs and lows of our career—we've had to learn it wasn't about us as individuals but about what's best for the group," says Dorough, adding that they are excited to be ending its Las Vegas residency. "These next set of dates are going to be a party," he says. "Then it's time for us to visit our fans all over the world."
(After 14 months, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life will end on Apr. 27, 2019.)
"The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do," Littrell says of hitting the road with his pals again. "We're living the next chapter that hasn't been told yet, and that's exciting."
Richardson can't wait for fans to hear DNA. "We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA," he explains. "We're really proud of that."
Here is the Backstreet Boys' complete list of DNA World Tour dates:
May 11, 2019: Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal
May 12, 2019: Wiznik Arena in Madrid, Spain
May 15, 2019: Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy
May 17, 2019: Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain
May 19, 2019: Accorhotels Arena in Paris, France
May 21, 2019: TUI Arena in Hannover, Germany
May 22, 2019: Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium
May 23, 2019: Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 25, 2019: SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany
May 27, 2019: Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany
May 28, 2019: Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria
May 29, 2019: Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany
May 31, 2019: Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden
June 1, 2019: Spektrum in Oslo, Norway
June 2 2019: Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden
June 5, 2019: Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland
June 8, 2019: Royal Rena in Copenhagen, Denmark
June 10, 2019: Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K.
June 11, 2019: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
June 14, 2019: SEE Hydro in Glasgow, U.K.
June 15, 2019: Birmingham Arnea in Birmingham, U.K.
June 17, 2019: O2 Arena in London, U.K.
June 20, 2019: Lanxness Arena in Cologne, Germany
June 21, 2019: Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland
June 22, 2019: O2 Arnea in Prague, Czech Republic
June 24, 2019: Torwar Arena in Warsaw Poland
June 25, 2019: Budapest Arena in Budapest, Hungary
July 12, 2019: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
July 15, 2019: Bell Centre, Montreal
July 17, 2019: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto
July 20, 2019: Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis
July 22, 2019: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg
July 24, 2019: ScotiaBank Saddedome, Calgary
July 25, 2019: Rogers Place, Edmonton
July 27, 2019: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver
July 29, 2019: Angels of the Winds Arena, Seattle, Washington
July 30, 2019: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Aug. 1, 2019: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Aug. 3, 2019: Staples Center, Los Angeles
Aug. 4, 2019: SAP Center, San Jose, California
Aug. 5, 2019: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Aug. 7, 2019: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Aug. 8, 2019: Pepsi Center Arena, Denver, Colorado
Aug. 10, 2019: United Center, Chicago
Aug. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Aug. 14, 2019: TD Garden, Boston
Aug. 15, 2019: Barclays Center, New York
Aug. 17, 2019: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Aug. 18, 2019: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Aug. 20, 2019: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
Aug. 21, 2019: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Aug. 23, 2019: BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Aug. 24, 2019: Amway Center, Orlando
Aug. 26, 2019: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Aug. 27, 2019: Fed Ex Forum, Memphis
Aug. 28, 2019: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Aug. 30, 2019: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Aug. 31, 2019: Toyota Center, Houston
Sept. 1, 2019: American Airlines Arena, Dallas
Sept. 3, 2019: Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana
Sept. 4, 2019: The Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama
Sept. 6, 2019: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
Sept. 7, 2019: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
Sept. 8, 2019: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Sept. 10, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Sept. 11, 2019: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee
Sept. 13, 2019: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky
Sept. 14, 2019: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Sept. 15, 2019: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Nov. 14 at LiveNation.com. Every ticket purchased to the band's North American headlining tour will include one physical copy of their new album.
