by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 9:14 PM
When you're sitting down with one of the hottest Korean girl groups of the moment, what would you ask them? Luckily for us, E! Asia host Elizabeth Rahajeng knew just the right ones to ask Red Velvet. From the most memorable fan encounters that they've experienced at their fan meets to how they would describe one another in a word (hint: Someone's "sexy dynamite"!), watch our exclusive video above to get the full details! And look out for the bonus a cappella performance they give us at the end!
Related article: Everything You Need To Know About Red Velvet
Courtesy of Elizabeth Rahajeng
Courtesy of Elizabeth Rahajeng
Life After American Idol: Inside Pia Toscano's Attempted Comeback With Netflix's Westside After Years of Struggle
Why Miranda Lambert Is Stronger Than Ever Thanks to Heartbreak, Scandal and the "Raging Cozy Fire" of a Pistol Annies Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?