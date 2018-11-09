Here's How The Girls Of Red Velvet Would Describe One Another

by Pakkee Tan | Fri., 9 Nov. 2018 9:14 PM

When you're sitting down with one of the hottest Korean girl groups of the moment, what would you ask them? Luckily for us, E! Asia host Elizabeth Rahajeng knew just the right ones to ask Red Velvet. From the most memorable fan encounters that they've experienced at their fan meets to how they would describe one another in a word (hint: Someone's "sexy dynamite"!), watch our exclusive video above to get the full details! And look out for the bonus a cappella performance they give us at the end!

Related article: Everything You Need To Know About Red Velvet

Red Velvet, Hallyu Fest, Singapore

Courtesy of Elizabeth Rahajeng

Red Velvet, Hallyu Fest, Singapore

Courtesy of Elizabeth Rahajeng

