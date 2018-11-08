She also shared that while she has one blood sister joining her as a VS angel, "All of the girls are like sisters to me, and sisters to us, and that's what's really fun about it. I think other girls see us and they maybe wish they had a sister, but me and Bella always are taking new sisters on a daily basis."

Beyond the sisterly love, the model admits that after trying out for the annual runway three times and being denied, the show in itself means a lot her and her teenage self that practiced her runway walk in her hallway.

"That first show was something I'll never forget, and every year, it's still such an honor to chosen again," she continued.

However, there's even more reasons to celebrate. Gigi also got candid about the reason this year is special to her. Her health is better.

"It's interesting because I've been pretty open with my experience with Hashimoto's Disease, my thyroid problem," she stated. "This is the first year that my thyroid is really balanced, so that's really nice for my body."

