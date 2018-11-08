It has been rumored for a while that Lima plans on retiring her Victoria's Secret wings. She told People in November 2017 that she plans on walking her 20th show, adding, "Maybe more, I don't know. It's nature. I'm working out, I'm being healthy, so let's see how the body is going to turn out. But I enjoy it. So let's say 20."

That month, former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio hung up her wings after the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, after 17 years with the company.

A month later, Lima spurred fresh retirement rumors when she posted on Instagram, "I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body. Then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job?"

"And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/social media/fashion etc imposed.... I thought that's not a way of living and beyond that.... that's not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change," she continued. "I will not take [off] my clothes anymore for [an] empty cause..... #Embraceyouself #natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy #LOVEYOU."