How Nicole Kidman Feels About Her Kids Being Scientologists

Nicole Kidman recently opened up again about her children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and their religion of Scientology, in a rare interview.

While they were married, the 51-year-old actress and 56-year-old actor adopted daughter Isabella Cruise, now 25, and son Connor Cruise, now 23. The couple divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. Their children chose to live with Cruise after the divorce. They have not been photographed publicly with Nicole in more than a decade.

"I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is," the actress said in comments Australia's WHO magazine published on Thursday.

Isabella and Connor practice Scientology, like their father, the Church's most famous member.

"They are adults," Nicole said about their children. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."