by Chris Harnick | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 10:50 AM
There must be something in the water at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The hospital at the heart of Grey's Anatomy has had more hookups, marriages and splits to rival General Hospital.
Now in its 15th season, Grey's Anatomy has many happy couples, like Richard and Catherine, but for every Richard and Catherine there's a Maggie and Jackson. What's going on between those two?
A sneak peek for the Thursday, Nov. 8 episode ("Anybody Have a Map?"), features Jackson and Maggie butting heads over texts from a mysterious woman Jackson met during his little sojourn. Will they make it through? It's Grey's Anatomy, anything can happen. While they may be on a rocky road, it's time to check in on the other couples—and singles—buzzing around the hospital.
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is single and ready to mingle, sort of. After some surprising sex dreams and a first date that soured, Mer's back in the dating scene. According to Pompeo, Mer's new love interest is...a puppy.
Newcomer to the show Lincoln (Chris Carmack) is still single and very ready to mingle. He's made it known—and he's got his eye on Meredith!
Teddy (Kim Raver) is back with a bun in the oven. Owen's the father, but he's currently taken.
DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) confessed his feelings for Meredith, but besides her sex dream, that never took off.
Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) are still in the early stages of a relationship, but a sneak peek of the two hashing out some mysterious texts on Jackson's phone could spell trouble.
Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) have overcome a lot over the years (brain tumors, addiction, etc.), and now they face several new challenges, including a foster kid and the return of Teddy...who's pregnant with Owen's child.
Ben (Jason George) might be on a different show, the spinoff Station 19, but they're still together. However, Ben's new job as a firefighter is causing some strain between him and wife Bailey (Chandra Wilson).
Nico (Alex Landi) gave Glasses (Jake Borelli) his first gay kiss in that elevator Grey's Anatomy fans have come to know and love. But after Glasses, or Levi, tells Nico it was his first kiss with a man, Nico backed off, saying he already did his coming out. Time will tell how this pans out...
Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen), married since season 11, are still going strong.
After their wedding at the end of season 14, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington), the couple seem to be on the right track to make this relationship last.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
