Patricia Altschul Wins Shadiest Reaction to Ashley Jacobs' Southern Charm Exit

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 9:50 AM

Patricia Altschul, Ashley Jacobs

Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The art of Southern Charm includes fabulous galas, flamingo parties and maybe some shade throwing.

Earlier this week, Ashley Jacobs appeared to confirm on Instagram that she was not returning to the Bravo reality show.

"After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season. I've been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don't want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show," she wrote to her followers. "Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don't think I'll ever have a fair shot."

She continued, "I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

Southern Charm Season 5

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

While much of the cast is staying quiet as filming on a new season continues, one fan-favorite couldn't help but add her two cents.

When sharing the Instagram post on Twitter, Patricia Altschul wrote, "After prayerful consideration, I've decided to decline the Nobel Peace Prize and the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated." Zing!

Ashley isn't the only star leaving the Bravo reality show. Back in August, Thomas Ravenel announced on his private Twitter page that he won't be returning for season six.

"I'm not doing the show anymore," he shared online. "In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I've got too much to lose and informed them I'm not coming back."

As for Patricia's relationship with Thomas and Ashley, it appears they haven't been as close for several months now.

Back in June, the caftans designer revealed on Twitter: "Neither Whitney nor myself have a relationship ……… and haven't for quite some time." 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

