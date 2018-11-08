NeNe Leakes Gets Emotional When The Real Housewives of Atlanta Ladies Surprise Her

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, Season 11

Bravo

NeNe Leakes gets by with a little help from her friends. In the below sneak peek from Sunday's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe gets a very welcome surprise from her ATL ladies while in Miami.

This is the first time NeNe is hitting the comedy stage since husband Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis and Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton made sure she'd have some familiar faces in the audience.

"You lying asses," a surprised NeNe says to her friends.

"I still hate surprises, however, I'm really, really happy that they're here," NeNe says in a confessional.

Photos

Stars Who Feuded With Real Housewives

The ladies also got to catch up with NeNe and hear how Gregg is doing since he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

"Seeing Gregg, of course I could tell that he's lost a little weight, but the biggest thing I can see is his spirit, his energy," Porsha says. "He's not going to let cancer beat him down. That makes me feel good, to look into his eyes and see that."

"I can't imagine what NeNe is really going through, so I just try to be there for her, I just try to be strong for her," Cynthia says.

Also in the episode, Kandi realizes she may know a thing or two about one of her cast members' new man and the women celebrate the opening of NeNe's Swaggalicious boutique.

NeNe recently appeared on E!'s Daily Pop and gave an update on Gregg, telling hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart that Gregg is doing "really well," and said it was up to Gregg to decide to do chemotherapy and how much he wanted to share about his battle on the show.

"I was surprised how open Gregg was this season, like, you guys are going to be shocked. He let the cameras all the way in," NeNe says.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , NeNe Leakes , Reality TV , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Had No Interest in Giving Anyone Good News This Week

Modern Family

What That Modern Family Pregnancy Means for the Show's Future

Shahs of Sunset Reunion

Shahs of Sunset Season 7 Reunion Trailer Is Full of Explosive Fights, Tears and Reveals

Are You The One?, Gianna Hammer, Hayden Weaver, Uche Nwosu, Clinton Moxam

Does MTV’s Are You The One? Actually Work? These Couples Are (Surprisingly) Still Together

Grey's Anatomy

What's Going on With These Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Couples?

Patricia Altschul, Ashley Jacobs

Patricia Altschul Wins Shadiest Reaction to Ashley Jacobs' Southern Charm Exit

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.