Michael Bublé Announces First Tour Since Son's Cancer Battle

Michael Bublé has some news that will have you feeling good: he's going on tour!

Two years since his son Noah's cancer diagnosis, the Grammy-winning crooner is hitting the road again on a 27-stop United States "Don't Believe the Rumors" tour. The tour will kick off in Tampa right after the holidays on Feb. 13 and then head to stops like Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles' Staples Center before wrapping up in Washington on April 6.

Then, the Burnaby native will head home to Canada for nine more performances all around the country.

The upcoming shows mark the star's sixth time touring and will be in honor of his 10th studio album, Love, out on Nov. 16.