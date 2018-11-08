Ashley Tisdale Releases Her First Song in 9 Years With "Voices in My Head"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 6:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Tisdale

Gregg DeGuiere/January Images

Ashley Tisdale is back with new music. 

The High School Musical star dropped her track "Voices in My Head" on Thursday from her new album, Symptoms. The debut was a significant one for Tisdale as it marked her first release in nine years. Her last album, Guilty Pleasure, came out in 2009.

As for the motivation behind her new music, Tisdale said she drew inspiration from her battle with anxiety.

"But kind of the inspiration behind [the album] was, I deal with anxiety, and I've dealt with it probably my whole life," she said at the August Create & Cultivate conference in Chicago, per Teen Vogue. "But [I] became super aware of it over the last two years." 

She also expressed her hope that the album could help others.

"If someone at home can turn it on and not feel so alone, that's all I can do," she added, per the magazine. "So I'm pretty excited about it."

Photos

High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

It looks like the former Disney Channel star was inspired by other artists, as well. Before the track's release, Tisdale shared the playlist that inspired her during the writing process. Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure," as well as Ellie Goulding's "Something in the Way You Move" were just a few of the tracks on the list.

Tisdale was clearly excited about the single's release. 

"You guys I can't believe it's only 4 DAYS away from Voices In My Head release[,] something so personal will be out in the world!" she tweeted on Sunday. "Aaaahhh I'm excited and nervous and I'm quietly freaking out lol. 11.8.2018."

She also posted a picture of herself recording the song and gave fans a sneak peek by posting a video of her listening to the tune in her car.

Want to hear the full track? Listen to the song below.

Congrats, Ashley!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashley Tisdale , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Shawn Mendes Catches the Attention of This Model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Halsey, 2018 Victorias Secret Show, Runway

Halsey Channels Her Inner Angel at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Had No Interest in Giving Anyone Good News This Week

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

The Weeknd Cheers on Girlfriend Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

ESC: Victoria's Secret, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shares What It's Like to Walk With Bella Hadid in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.