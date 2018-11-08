Ariana Grande Jinxed Herself With "No Tears Left to Cry"

April 20 was a good day for Ariana Grande.

It was the day she dropped the lead single for her forthcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, still a few months away from its release. The track also marked her triumphant return to music after a trying year, including the May Manchester bombing that took the lives of 22 fans during her concert and her imminent breakup from Mac Miller, which the world would learn about just a few weeks later.

After the song hit the airwaves, good things followed Grande, including her number one new album, a fresh romance with Pete Davidson and their whirlwind June engagement.

Sadly, tragedy struck again when Miller died of an apparent overdose in early September. The 26-year-old rapper's cause of death was later confirmed as accidental mixed drug toxicity. The loss hit Grande hard. She's "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now," a source previously told E! News. "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."