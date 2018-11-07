Dang it, nerds!

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has been slowly shedding some light on exactly how the apocalypse came to be, and a few things made a whole lot of sense this week. After last week's strange and somewhat less-than-exciting episode saw Michael (Cody Fern) getting himself a new Kathy Bates from two nerdy engineers (Billy Eichner and Evan Peters in the worst wigs of all time) who build life-like female robots, this week showed us that the nerds could also control the robot. That meant that they could use it to put ideas into Michael's head—ideas like "he should go back to the nerds and listen to them."

So he did, and they introduced him to "The Cooperative," also known as the Illuminati (LOL), and explained to him that as the Antichrist, he controlled the Cooperative, and he could end the world and destroy the witches. He then went to the Cooperative, made up of a whole bunch of masked rich people, and informed them that they and their families would be safe in a series of outposts, which they were also going to help build.

Later, the nerds explained to their secretary, Ms. Venable, that they were going to build some outposts, and she could run one and make up all her own rules for the people inside it. So we have two genius idiots to thank for all this, which is typical.