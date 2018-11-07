Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 10:43 AM
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Larsa Pippen has had enough of the critics.
Just days after re-filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen, the former Real Housewives of Miami star decided to address the rumors surrounding her split.
She also had a strong message to the haters who are sending not-so-nice vibes her way.
"Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I'm a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn't built for negativity," Larsa shared on Instagram Stories. "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."
She added, "He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life."
And while court documents cited "irreconcilable differences" behind the split, Larsa may have just shed some light into what led to her decision to re-file for divorce.
"I spent my bday, New Year's Eve, times when I needed him alone," she shared. "At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am."
Since the divorce filing made headlines, both parties have stepped out for various reasons. Scottie was spotted at STK Downtown on Sunday having dinner with a friend in New York.
As for Larsa, she stepped out in Los Angeles Monday night to celebrate the Hailey Baldwin x Pretty Little Thing collection launch at Catch LA.
According to an eyewitness, the TV personality hung out with WAGS stars Nicole Williams and her husband Larry English for much of the evening.
"Larsa kept smiling and laughing and seemed to be in really good spirits," our source shared. "It looked like she was having a blast."
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?