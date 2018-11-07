Larsa Pippen Addresses Cheating and Gold Digger Claims Amid Scottie Pippen Divorce

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 10:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Larsa Pippen has had enough of the critics.

Just days after re-filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen, the former Real Housewives of Miami star decided to address the rumors surrounding her split.

She also had a strong message to the haters who are sending not-so-nice vibes her way.

"Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I'm a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn't built for negativity," Larsa shared on Instagram Stories. "I'll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn't like that."

She added, "He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I'm a gold digger is inane. I don't care about money. I've had it my whole life."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

And while court documents cited "irreconcilable differences" behind the split, Larsa may have just shed some light into what led to her decision to re-file for divorce.

"I spent my bday, New Year's Eve, times when I needed him alone," she shared. "At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am."

Since the divorce filing made headlines, both parties have stepped out for various reasons. Scottie was spotted at STK Downtown on Sunday having dinner with a friend in New York.

As for Larsa, she stepped out in Los Angeles Monday night to celebrate the Hailey Baldwin x Pretty Little Thing collection launch at Catch LA.

According to an eyewitness, the TV personality hung out with WAGS stars Nicole Williams and her husband Larry English for much of the evening. 

"Larsa kept smiling and laughing and seemed to be in really good spirits," our source shared. "It looked like she was having a blast."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Larsa Pippen , Scottie Pippen , Couples , Apple News , Divorces , Top Stories
Latest News
Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

Modern Family

Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

Erika Costell, Jake Paul

YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

House Hunters

11 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Watching House Hunters

Riverdale

Riverdale Goes Back In Time: The Craziest Things We Learned From "The Midnight Club"

Halsey, John Mayer

Halsey Puts Those John Mayer Romance Rumors to Rest With a "Groundbreaking Idea"

Sleepless in Seattle, Meg Ryan

Calling All Hopeless Romantics! Sleepless in Seattle Is Heading Back to Theaters

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.