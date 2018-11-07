Jason Momoa's Aquaman Wax Figure Will Make You Do a Double Take

Jason Momoa doesn't have a twin...or does he?!

Before Warner Bros.' Aquaman premieres in theaters Dec. 21, Madame Tussauds Orlando commissioned a new figure in the character's likeness, set to be unveiled to the public Dec. 4. "There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a selfie with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world," Madame Tussauds' James Paulding said, adding, "It's the adventure of a lifetime that only Madame Tussauds can deliver!"

Madame Tussauds Orlando released a sneak peek of the wax figure Tuesday.

Designed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, the Aquaman figure is outfitted in the all-new suit designed for the movie. Momoa's character will join Orlando's "Justice League: A Call for Heroes" exhibit, where Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are all on display.

