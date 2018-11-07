Jimmy Kimmel Tricks People Into Thinking Kid Rock Is Michigan's Newest Senator

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kid Rock

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Kid Rock is Michigan's newest senator—or at least that's what Jimmy Kimmel wants people to believe.

The late-night host sent a camera crew to prank pedestrians into thinking the singer won the Michigan Senate seat in the special election on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I did hear a little bit about it today in the morning," one person said after hearing the fake news. "I didn't go too much into detail, but I did see it on my phone." 

Kimmel's team went all out for the stunt. They even showed footage from one of Kid Rock's concerts and told people it was part of his victory speech. In addition, they discussed a few of the "Born Free" star's pretend plans, which included legalizing crystal meth and lowering the age to buy scratch-off tickets to 10 in the state.

Watch the video to see people's hilarious reactions.

Photos

Stars Vote in the 2018 Midterm Elections

To be fair, Rock did claim he was running for senate last year; however, it was later revealed the whole thing was just a publicity stunt.

As for the real winner of the evening, Debbie Stabenow won the state's senate election.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kid Rock , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Politics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Paige, Lana, Nia Jax, Total Divas 808

Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas

Modern Family

Modern Family Twist: Who's Pregnant?

Erika Costell, Jake Paul

YouTube Stars Jake Paul and Erika Costella Announce Breakup

House Hunters

11 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Watching House Hunters

Riverdale

Riverdale Goes Back In Time: The Craziest Things We Learned From "The Midnight Club"

Halsey, John Mayer

Halsey Puts Those John Mayer Romance Rumors to Rest With a "Groundbreaking Idea"

Sleepless in Seattle, Meg Ryan

Calling All Hopeless Romantics! Sleepless in Seattle Is Heading Back to Theaters

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.