Ariana Grande isn't perfect—nor she doesn't pretend to be.

In Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 25-year-old pop star performed her new single, "thank u, next," for the first time on TV. The First Wives-inspired number featured Grande and her backup singers, Victoria Monét and Tayla Park, wearing all white at a wedding.

The trio's choreography mimicked the finale from the 1996 comedy starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as three friends who sought revenge on their lousy husbands.

(In an Instagram sneak peek Tuesday, Grande tagged herself as Hawn, Monét as Keaton and Park as Midler. Both Grande and Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip via social media, too.)

During the second verse, Grande stood on one of the chairs to sing, "Spend more time with my friends / I ain't worried 'bout nothin' / Plus, I met someone else / We havin' better discussions." After stepping down, the high-heeled diva stumbled and shouted, "Oh, my God!" But without missing a beat, the pop star managed to recover and laugh at herself. She then resumed the performance, singing, "This one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that."